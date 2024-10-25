



What will R-Comp be showing N.Ex.T? Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:52, 25/10/2024 | News



R-Comp will have a range of high end RISC OS systems for you to see and buy at tomorrow's London Show based on their Project N.Ex.T (NVMe Extreme Technology)



You will be able to buy a range of N.Ex.T boxes, Hydra, mini.pi, Pinebook Pro and RK3399 which all use this solution to replace old SATA SSD solutions with NVMe storage and range in price from 199 pounds to 599 pounds. They make an excellent successor to iMX6 and other systems.



If you are looking a fast, modern and stylish RISC OS system, you definitely pay the R-Comp stand a visit.



