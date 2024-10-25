log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Late breaking news from RISCOSbits (News:)
- ROD updates RISC OS Direct release (News:)
- What will R-Comp be showing N.Ex.T? (News:)
- R-Comp monitor offers for London Show (News:2)
- RISCOSbits at London Show (News:)
- Rougol October 2024 meeting on monday (News:5)
- Elesar click and collect at London Show (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 42:1 reviewed (News:1)
- How fast is Fast? (News:)
- WROCC October 2024 meeting - Andy Marks and RISCOSbits (News:3)
Related articles
- Late breaking news from RISCOSbits
- ROD updates RISC OS Direct release
- RISCOSbits at London Show
- R-Comp monitor offers for London Show
- Elesar click and collect at London Show
- It's less than 2 weeks to go until the London show...
- October developer 'fireside' chat on saturday night
- R-Comp updates RISC OS Hexen port to v1.08
- London Show is 4 weeks away
- September 2024 News Summary
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: What will R-Comp be showing N.Ex.T?
 

What will R-Comp be showing N.Ex.T?

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:52, 25/10/2024 |
 
R-Comp will have a range of high end RISC OS systems for you to see and buy at tomorrow's London Show based on their Project N.Ex.T (NVMe Extreme Technology)

You will be able to buy a range of N.Ex.T boxes, Hydra, mini.pi, Pinebook Pro and RK3399 which all use this solution to replace old SATA SSD solutions with NVMe storage and range in price from 199 pounds to 599 pounds. They make an excellent successor to iMX6 and other systems.
 
If you are looking a fast, modern and stylish RISC OS system, you definitely pay the R-Comp stand a visit.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: What will R-Comp be showing N.Ex.T?
  