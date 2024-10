ROD updates RISC OS Direct release Posted by Mark Stephens on 13:56, 25/10/2024 | News



ROD has updated their version of RISC OS to 5.31



This brings the version used from 5.29 to 5.31. But the big interest point is that it now bundles 3 big ROD projects - the new TCP/IP stack, the Pinboard replacement and the Iris web browser (which is effectively now on general release).



You get it as an update for your existing release here and I am looking forward to hearing ROD update us tomorrow at the show.



