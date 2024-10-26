|
|RISC OS London Show 2024 - pictures
|Elesar (07:16 27/10/2024)
markee174 (09:59 27/10/2024)
Robert Sprowson
|Interested to know which broadband package I need to transfer to with Orpheus to get my hands on one of those Cuban cigars?
The show was a jam packed day of things to see and do. Big thanks to ROUGOL for organising such a great event, and to the volunteers on hand on the day.
Mark Stephens
|I was also impressed ROOL were sending out orders at 9:20pm on saturday night!
