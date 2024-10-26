log in | register | forums
RISC OS London Show 2024 - pictures

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:00, 26/10/2024 |
 

Here is a selection of pictures to show you what the event (and new venue) was like.....
 
(Click on the thumbnails for the bigger image)
 








































 
  Elesar (07:16 27/10/2024)
  markee174 (09:59 27/10/2024)
 
Robert Sprowson Message #125710, posted by Elesar at 07:16, 27/10/2024
Member
Posts: 45 		Interested to know which broadband package I need to transfer to with Orpheus to get my hands on one of those Cuban cigars?

The show was a jam packed day of things to see and do. Big thanks to ROUGOL for organising such a great event, and to the volunteers on hand on the day.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Mark Stephens Message #125711, posted by markee174 at 09:59, 27/10/2024, in reply to message #125710
Does all the
work around here
Posts: 154 		I was also impressed ROOL were sending out orders at 9:20pm on saturday night!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

