RISC OS London Show Report 2024

After a 'bit of a break' , the London Show was back in person at a brand new venue. Doors opened at 11am and there was the usual stands and talks. You can also see all the stands in our pictures and notes on the talks.

Overall there was a real buzz and plenty of people attending.



Here is what I saw on the floor.



ROOL had the full range of software and merch to support their work. There were new updates for the Style guide and DDE.

Elsear had their hardware and software range including their very robust keyboards with red function keys and interface cards.

Drag'n'drop had their new book of Applications and the next edition of the magazine (volume 14!) is now available.

Chris Hall had his collection of books, railway projects and some interesting comparisons of NVMe performance along with some realtime clocks to buy if your system needs one.

It was great to see CJEMicro's back and they had their usual collection of stock.

There was a stand dedicated to getting Compo back into development - if you know anyone interested....

Sine Nomine had updated versions of Impact and RiscOSM to demo on their stand.

Steve Fryatt released several new updates of his free software at Wakefield and showing on his stand.

Cameron Cawley had ArcEm running on a gameboy and lots of new games to run on RISC OS under ScummVM. There will be a major new release in the next few months.

RICOSbits had announced several new machines prior to the shows and they had their range of machines on display (including a nice show special). There was also a free sticker and they were representing Archive if you wanted to subscribe.

AMCS were demonstrating their demonstrating the AMCS MIDI music sequencer and operating system. Definitely the noisiest stand at the show.

MUG and Rougol both had stands to tell you about their meetings and other benefits.

The charity stand had lots of items to look through for a hidden gem.

Organizer had a minor update (2.32) available for their software. Free to current users and upgrade offers from older versions.

R-Comp had a nice range of hardware and some nice monitors to buy on their stand along with their full range of software.

Riscy Robots had a selection of robots and other hardware up and running.

RPCEmu had a new release of their emulator (scroll wheel support!) and a 26bit version for better backwards compatibility.

Soft Rock had free sweeties and Vince's range of games to try and buy.

Orpheus also had free sweeties and their internet packages. Richard was also talking about ROD projects.

Amcog had a new game and a supply for 3D glasses to play it will along with all their previous games.