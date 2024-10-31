log in | register | forums
Latest hardware upgrade from RISCOSbits
 

Latest hardware upgrade from RISCOSbits

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:46, 31/10/2024 |
 

The RISCOSbits FAST systems are very slick (and fast), but they are (dare I say it) a little boring...

It's not really their fault (and its not just a problem in the RISC OS world). But they are just a bit dull and lacking in character....

Luckily, RISCOSbits had the perfect upgrade kit for you at the recent London Show. The upgrade package includes a large RISC OS cog sticker (ideal for upgrading your dull case) along with 4 smaller stickers (which I have used to upgrade my MacBook), a small screwdriver (always useful), a stylish RISCOSbits key ring (ideal if you also need a bit of a stylish revamp) and a silver ring thing I am sure I will find invaluable.

I believe they may have a few 'show' sets left from the weekend if you are quick including a lapel/pin badge and a keyring, or a kit including the stickers, screwdriver and keyring for £2.50 each or any two for £4

If you missed out, then you will be pleased to hear that you can buy some stickers online along with badges. Indeed you can buy a whole range of goodies including mugs and clothing. You should probably think of RISCOSbits as more of a lifestyle brand (I suspect the computers bit is just a small sideline for tax reasons and to keep Andy out of trouble).

RISCOSbits website is always worth a look and they even have some very nice RISC OS Computers if you need a home for all your new stickers.....

 


 
