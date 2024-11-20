  Announcing the TIB 2024 Advent Calendar

The extensive TIB editorial team will be far too busy again in December partying and making sure we have spent the TIB budget to write many articles...

So we are offering you the exclusive chance to feature your RISC OS setup on our hallowed pages. It's your chance to show us your desktop, pet project, new hardware, book, promote some new hardware/software, etc as a page on our advent calendar. The more contributions we receive the more articles there will be - we will even accept contributions from RISCOSitory (it is Christmas).

So long as its RISC OS related we are happy to feature it. You can get some ideas from last year here.

Drop me (markstephens AT idrsolutions.com) anything you want to feature and I will set it up....