Elsear brings super-fast Networking to Risc PC/A7000/A7000+

If you visited the Elesar stand at the London Show (it was busy all day), you would have seen some of their new Ethernet cards for Risc PC/A7000/A7000+.



These had only arrived in stock the week before and offer either 10baseT (10Mbps) or 100baseT (100Mbps). They include a surface mount ASIX AX88796 fast Ethernet controller with 16kB of built in buffer memory and have 1Mb (128kB) of flash memory which contains the driver software for both 26 bit mode for RISC OS 3 and 4, and is also 32 bit compatible for use with RISC OS 5. The limiting factor on performance is the Acorn Architecture - the card runs very fast.

The card is plug and play and needs just 2 screws tightening to install. The NIC costs £102 (£85.00+VAT) and is available now.

There are also Econet NICs available in the same form factor which are software compatible with the AEH60 design.

Elesar website