Drag'n'Drop 14i1 edition reviewed

The Autumn edition of Drag'n'Drop magazine has now been sent out to subscribers, and we are now into Volume 14! This edition is 27 pages of news, reviews, tools and lots of code (on yellow pages no less)! As it is a PDF you can read it on just about any system.



This edition kicks off with 2 pages of news (including clickable links) and and an unsurprising scoop on the new book from Drag'n'Drop.

This month we have a detailed Feature looking at AppBasic and an article on updating the 1980s Noah's Ark to run on modern systems. There is also a reprint of a BBC Acorn User article from October 1989 on digitising speech.

The regular RISCoffee column looks at representing characters from the International Phonetic alphabet in ASCII. RISC OZ is delving more into coding those GPIO commands.

The magazine always includes little apps (with code). This month we have an application to fill any draw shape with Dots and hatches.

As always, lots of material to keep you entertained and busy!

website