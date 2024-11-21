



RISCOSbits releases a new laptop solution Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:56, 21/11/2024 | News



RISCOSbits has released an interesting new laptop solution for anyone looking for a RISC OS (and other OS portable).



The RiscDOCK consists of a 14inch laptop system into which you plug the actual system as an external box. This means it can turn into not just a RISC OS machine but a Linux or Windows one as well. It can also act as a Keyboard-Video-Mouse (KVM) adapter for two systems.



A big advantage of being external is that you are looking at a standard RISC OS system (not a bespoke one on custom hardware).



The system costs 299 pounds (including the RISC OS system) and you may well be able to get it for xmas if you buy now.



Full details are here. The machine itself looks stunning as you can see from the pictures below.



Log in to comment on this article

