What development tools do we need ported to RISC OS

Rob Kendrick Message #124097, posted by nunfetishist at 13:22, 2/6/2017



Posts: 482 Erm, we have Subversion too.



Git won't happen really, it is too dependant on modern operating system features (such as mmap and other file system technologies from the 70s).



I've always found it best to have a Linux machine to do all the development on with a RISC OS machine mounting my dev area via NFS; you can use Zap/StrongEd if you like (or some of the nicer tools available elsewhere). Works nicely and GCCSDK is way faster on the most modest x86 machine than the fastest RISC OS ARM box.

Steffen Huber Message #124098, posted by hubersn at 15:05, 2/6/2017, in reply to message #124097

Posts: 66 Having Java available would solve a lot of problems, including Git, because you could just use JGit. And Netbeans, which uses JGit. There's also a pure Java implementation of CVS, SVN and Mercurial, so all bases would be covered.



Of course, porting Java is a mammoth task in itself, if you aim for a complete port with AWT, Swing and Java2D, nio2 and so on. The virtual machine is no longer the problem - there is JamVM, Zero and Oracle's ARM Hotspot JVM.



I agree that having a Linux machine as dev slave is currently the only serious option. Or doing everything by hand on RISC OS (version control via ZIP...).

Mark Stephens Message #124099, posted by markee174 at 17:37, 2/6/2017, in reply to message #124098

Posts: 18 Pace of Java development has also slowed (unfortunately) so more of a stable target.



NetBeans is currently moving to Apache, which will make it much more open to the Community and easy to customise.



The Community testing for NetBeans 9.0 is just about to start (which is a really good way to learn how NetBeans works)



https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/NETBEANS/NetCAT+9.0

David Boddie Message #124100, posted by davidb at 14:48, 3/6/2017

Posts: 113 Since Python 2.7.2 is built using the GCCSDK autobuilder and available from http://www.riscosports.co.uk/downloads.html perhaps something like that can be done for Python 3. One problem is that support for RISC OS was dropped for Python 3 when version 3.0 was released, so the support code would have to be ported from Python 2.

Bryan Hogan Message #124101, posted by helpful at 03:34, 4/6/2017, in reply to message #124100

Posts: 182 Not just the porting of Python, need some of the add on libraries too, such of PyGame and whatever is used under Raspbian on the Pi to control the GPIO. Then Python programs for robotics would be portable to RISC OS.

Running them under e.g. RO Pico could be useful due to its very fast startup/shutdown and low SD card usage.

Andrew McCarthy Message #124102, posted by mac9 at 21:18, 4/6/2017, in reply to message #124101