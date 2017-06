  What development tools do we need ported to RISC OS

In a previous article, I talked about software updates we would like to see at the next show The critical ingredient for software development (whether you are writing something for your own use, developing free or commercial software for wider distribution, or trying to port something from another platform) is the toolset available.In some ways, we have been lucky with RISC OS, which from the first release has included its own built-in development language (BBC BASIC). There is additional free software such as Dr Wimp or AppBasic to provide a really nice way to write desktop applications more easily.For more advanced development have both the free C GCCSDK compiler and ROOL offers the commercial Desktop Development Environment But are there still some tools which would make RISC OS a better platform for development, make it easier to port software written using these tools across and possibly encourage developers who use these tools to try RISC OS? In an ideal world (with unlimited time and resources) we would obviously like Java, Mono, Ruby, etc along with Eclipse, Visual Studio and Maven,etc.... But that is not unfortunately where we live.So here are 2 suggestions of tools I would like us to see on RISC OS which would be viable and make a positive impact.is the leading Version Control system. It has replaced older systems such as CVS (which is all we have on RISC OS natively) for many uses. It also makes it easier to access GitHub , a huge central repository of free software or other systems such as Bitbucket . Some RISC OS code is uploaded to GitHub but it would be much easier to have Git on RISC OS.Python is a highly popular language for starting program development and heavily pushed by the RaspberryPi foundation and others. We have Python on RISC OS but it is only the much older Python 2 release. Python 3 is a significant improvement on the previous version and the one most new programmmers would want to use.What do you think we need to see on RISC OS?