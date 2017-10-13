



In praise of !ShareFS Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:11, 13/10/2017 | Opinion







!ShareFS lacks the sophistication of many of these and features you might want in a multi-user environment such as fine-grained access controls. But for simple file sharing between my various RISC OS machines, it is very simple, reliable and it just works....



If you share a file system, then it becomes visible under discs. So I can easily share all my Titanium drives my RaspberryPi. It also works on emulators such as VirtualRPC.







This opens up some very useful integration because I can use VirtualRPC to access the files on other systems. For example I run it on my Mac and can use it to see the files on the Mac hard drive, including the contents of the shared google drive. This can all be seen on my Titanium thanks for !ShareFS.



So as a simple sharing solution or a way to share files between any machines you can run a RISC OS virtual machine on, !ShareFS works really well.



What part of RISC OS do you think is under-valued?



CJE (17:23 13/10/2017)

thegman (00:36 14/10/2017)

hubersn (15:17 14/10/2017)

Robert Sprowson Message #124183, posted by Elesar at 08:43, 13/10/2017 Member

Posts: 6 For some more 'fine-grained access controls' you might want to look at Access+. It's the lesser used bottom entry in ShareFS' menu, and as of a few weeks ago the !Access+ application (to set up the client side) is available from ROOL again after a long absence.



You can define hidden shares, add passwords, define groups, that sort of thing. [ Log in to reply ] Chris Evans Message #124185, posted by CJE at 17:23, 13/10/2017, in reply to message #124183 CJE Micros chap

Posts: 197 We are ShareFS a lot here. The only problem is writing to an older machine from a newer one e.g. a RiscPC from a RapidO Ig. Pulling the file to the RiscPC is one solution. We now find it more convenient to set the 'next' slot on the faster machine to about 250K which also makes it reliable.

Having a small next slot doesn't cause us any problems. We do use a next slot of 2MB on our RiscPCs so we can copy Floppies in one read operation, but that is not something we now do often.



The one thing I'd like is to be able to access shares over the internet e.g. The work server from home.



[Edited by CJE at 17:25, 13/10/2017] [ Log in to reply ] Garry Message #124186, posted by thegman at 00:36, 14/10/2017, in reply to message #124183 Member

Posts: 63 I'm a recent buyer of CloudFS so I can share files via pCloud on RISC OS to my PC and Mac, it's been fantastic, totally transformed my RISC OS machine to something I can realistically use for real work.



I'd never used ShareFS before CloudFS, and it's been superb. [ Log in to reply ] Steffen Huber Message #124187, posted by hubersn at 15:17, 14/10/2017, in reply to message #124183 Member

Posts: 67 If it works, ShareFS (aka Access) is ok'ish. The way the sharing works is easy, which is probably the only reason to actually use it. Having it available on most RISC OS machines out-of-the-box is a big plus.



However, it is rather slow, especially if you have to resort to the usual workarounds if you need to transfer between machines of vastly different (networking) speeds - sharefswindow and reducing the "next" slot make it more reliable, but also a lot slower.



It also sometimes gets very unreliable, and the error recovery is abysimal. The fact that it is based on UDP and does not even try to sensibly control the client's transfer speed is really a non-starter.



Sometimes, for reasons nobody seems to understand, some shares are not visible from some machines, and you have no chance to find out why because logging or error reporting is non-existent.



So it would be really great if someone could implement a new peer-to-peer file transfer system for RISC OS, which is as easy to use as ShareFS but more reliable. Or extend ShareFS with proper flow control based on TCP. And provide a ShareFS client and server for other platforms of course! [ Log in to reply ]

