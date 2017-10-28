



RISC OS London Show 2017 - Notes from the talks Posted by Mark Stephens on 18:03, 28/10/2017 | Shows



BBC Media Preservation



The BBC had a special projects department to create games and graphics using Acorn kit for their shows. This became a external company called ROUND ONE. Preserving and restoring these machines and their software is the aim of the project. Machines needed some work to clean and restore and recover the software.



We saw several videos where BBC or RISC OS machines were used to provide graphics for shows such as Maggot Moments. The machines were also used on national lottery. Final home for collection will be Centre for Computing history in Cambridge.



CJE Micros

Chris started by updating us on news that Adrian Lees should have aemulor with pi3 and zpp support available very soon. There will be different versions for different machines. Adrian was actually at the show.



Chris recapped on recent developments already showcased (PhotoDesk 3.14, serial mice for older systems, pressure-sensitive graphics tablet for modern machines)



New launches since Wakefield are raspberryRO lite (based on pi desktop) and micro adapter for mice.



Chris commented that he was amazed to see some stuff on eBay going for more than on CJEmicros website.



At London show Chris mentioned version 2 of PiTop (with larger keyboard, full HDMI screen and redesign) . Getting technical documentation from PiTop has been challenging. New version is still being evaluated as some issues - like only available in green and US keyboard.



Recap on cjemicros range of desktop machines and different benefits.



Martin Wuerthner

Official release of Artworks 2.X3 with support to Titanium at show. There is also a new shape builder and eraser tool. Martin showed how easy it makes drawing shapes. He used it to take a bite from the iconic artworks apple. It can also be use to clip bitmap images. Background is transparent so you can put clipped image on different background.



R-Comp

Headline release is NetFetch 5 with support for SSL and spf. There are lots of enhancements for authentication handling with office365 and other providers.



There is a brand new version of the game Doom for new hardware with new music.



DualHead makes use of hardware support in Titanium for multi-monitor display. Latest release gives 2560x1440 on a single monitor. It can go higher on the right monitor.



OBrowser front end for Otter port provides a nice RISC OS front end. It is free to people who have invested in RISCOS Developments and as a way to raise money from others.



RISC OS Developments

Richard reprised his Wakefield talk and brought the story up to date. Lots of groundwork has been done. The front end for the existing Otter browser is a way to contribute. ROOL and development community are in the loop on plans.



RISC OS Open Ltd

Next release will be 5.24, with I new feature due and 4 known bugs to fix. Aiming to have a stable badge for different ports in future.



Bounty updates - !Edit enhancements completed March, paint underway, usb 99% done.



Still open bounties, especially on networking, clipboard support and filing system updates, improvements to build tools, usb stack.



There is a general bounty which pays for behind the scenes.



RISC OS user guide is being updated. 56 of 62 chapters now done.



New basic reference manual after 25 years



New DDE 28 release (half price to existing owners).



Reminder on ePic release combining Nut Pi and OS on one card.



with



Sine Nomine showed off new contour data feature. Data just for UK at present from Ordanance Survey. You also get spot heights and tidal heights. Spotlight tool enhanced to use contours (ie select lines over 100m).



Showed off NASA data for Isle or Man



Nice demo using OSM to show map of Greenwich with trip details such as photos and altitude. Maps can be rotated.



Joint development with Riscos Bits running Wispy, which gives WiFi and Firefox browser. It does not currently work with open and unsecured networks. Runs Firefox in rdp client.



VideoNuLA



Rob Coleman introduced himself and showed off his new new graphics chip for BBC micro. He got back into the BBC computer in 2005 after 15 year gap and this project has evolved since then. Realised lots of upgrades but not in area of graphics. Inspired by Palettemate upgrade for BBC from Wild Vision. Summer 2016 built a breakout board to tap video ULA signal and interface with Altera MAX II epm570 cpld. This needed to convert beeb 5v to 3.3v.



Then he replicated existing BBC features, enhanced colours, added smooth scrolling, introduced attributes to give more colours in hires modes.



Prototype demonstrated at SW and Wakefield show. Lots of feedback and advice from stardot.



End result is totally backward compatible



Uses extended vdu19.



You can change platte of any existing software



Supported in b-em and b2emulators.



The BBC had a special projects department to create games and graphics using Acorn kit for their shows. This became a external company called ROUND ONE. Preserving and restoring these machines and their software is the aim of the project. Machines needed some work to clean and restore and recover the software.We saw several videos where BBC or RISC OS machines were used to provide graphics for shows such as Maggot Moments. The machines were also used on national lottery. Final home for collection will be Centre for Computing history in Cambridge.Chris started by updating us on news that Adrian Lees should have aemulor with pi3 and zpp support available very soon. There will be different versions for different machines. Adrian was actually at the show.Chris recapped on recent developments already showcased (PhotoDesk 3.14, serial mice for older systems, pressure-sensitive graphics tablet for modern machines)New launches since Wakefield are raspberryRO lite (based on pi desktop) and micro adapter for mice.Chris commented that he was amazed to see some stuff on eBay going for more than on CJEmicros website.At London show Chris mentioned version 2 of PiTop (with larger keyboard, full HDMI screen and redesign) . Getting technical documentation from PiTop has been challenging. New version is still being evaluated as some issues - like only available in green and US keyboard.Recap on cjemicros range of desktop machines and different benefits.Official release of Artworks 2.X3 with support to Titanium at show. There is also a new shape builder and eraser tool. Martin showed how easy it makes drawing shapes. He used it to take a bite from the iconic artworks apple. It can also be use to clip bitmap images. Background is transparent so you can put clipped image on different background.Headline release is NetFetch 5 with support for SSL and spf. There are lots of enhancements for authentication handling with office365 and other providers.There is a brand new version of the game Doom for new hardware with new music.DualHead makes use of hardware support in Titanium for multi-monitor display. Latest release gives 2560x1440 on a single monitor. It can go higher on the right monitor.OBrowser front end for Otter port provides a nice RISC OS front end. It is free to people who have invested in RISCOS Developments and as a way to raise money from others.Richard reprised his Wakefield talk and brought the story up to date. Lots of groundwork has been done. The front end for the existing Otter browser is a way to contribute. ROOL and development community are in the loop on plans.Next release will be 5.24, with I new feature due and 4 known bugs to fix. Aiming to have a stable badge for different ports in future.Bounty updates - !Edit enhancements completed March, paint underway, usb 99% done.Still open bounties, especially on networking, clipboard support and filing system updates, improvements to build tools, usb stack.There is a general bounty which pays for behind the scenes.RISC OS user guide is being updated. 56 of 62 chapters now done.New basic reference manual after 25 yearsNew DDE 28 release (half price to existing owners).Reminder on ePic release combining Nut Pi and OS on one card. Sine Nomine Software with RISCOSbits Sine Nomine showed off new contour data feature. Data just for UK at present from Ordanance Survey. You also get spot heights and tidal heights. Spotlight tool enhanced to use contours (ie select lines over 100m).Showed off NASA data for Isle or ManNice demo using OSM to show map of Greenwich with trip details such as photos and altitude. Maps can be rotated.Joint development with Riscos Bits running Wispy, which gives WiFi and Firefox browser. It does not currently work with open and unsecured networks. Runs Firefox in rdp client.Rob Coleman introduced himself and showed off his new new graphics chip for BBC micro. He got back into the BBC computer in 2005 after 15 year gap and this project has evolved since then. Realised lots of upgrades but not in area of graphics. Inspired by Palettemate upgrade for BBC from Wild Vision. Summer 2016 built a breakout board to tap video ULA signal and interface with Altera MAX II epm570 cpld. This needed to convert beeb 5v to 3.3v.Then he replicated existing BBC features, enhanced colours, added smooth scrolling, introduced attributes to give more colours in hires modes.Prototype demonstrated at SW and Wakefield show. Lots of feedback and advice from stardot.End result is totally backward compatibleUses extended vdu19.You can change platte of any existing softwareSupported in b-em and b2emulators. Log in to comment on this article

