Elesar quicks dispels stormy clouds

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:08, 3/11/2017 |
 
My RISC OS machines could no longer access PCloud storage (which I use for sharing and backup) last week. This is one of the 'fun' parts of SaaS and cloud applications where things will just change or stop working.
 
As I was attending the RISC OS show, I waited to speak to Elesar's coding supremo there. It turns out that PCloud had quietly changed the way you access your cloud storage, which needed some changes in !CloudFS. Rob has already released the update (0.29 on 24th October) and you can install this by just re-running the Installer (which automatically downloads the latest version).
 
Problem solved - if only every problem in life was so simple to solve...
 
  thegman (10:25 3/11/2017)
 
Garry Message #124202, posted by thegman at 10:25, 3/11/2017
Member
Posts: 64 		I experienced this too with my copy of CloudFS, ran the update, fixed right away.

Superb service from Elesar, less so from pCloud, changing the service at a moments notice is not great.
