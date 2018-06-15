log in | register | forums
Getting started with Bash on RISC OS
 

Getting started with Bash on RISC OS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:53, 15/6/2018 |
 
There are lots of hidden treasures to try for free in PackMan (see our review from 2017). In this article we are going to go into more depth with Bash. Bash is a freely available on many systems (I use it all the time at work on Macs and Linux systems). It also provides the basis for running many other tools and automating things by writing short Bash scripts.
 

 
Once installed, you can start writing Bash directly in a single-tasking window by running the Bash App. But the best way to run it is from a terminal window. Just type the command Bash and you will be using bash.
 
Type in exit to return to the standard RISC OS command line.
 
Type in help to give you a list of commands at any time.
 

 
If you want to learn more about Bash, we recommend you start with the Wikipedia entry.
 
What is your favourite tool on !PackMan?
 
