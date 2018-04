R-Comp chap

Just for the sake of historical record, Pi3 support was the smallest of the new Quake features. The main improvement was support for VFP floating point for double the performance which can be used for 60fps smoothness, high resolution or widescreen etc. Also improved mod support allowing for loads more levels/games to run (eg. the supplied Malice total conversion).



And, yes, it runs on Pi3 now!



[Edited by arawnsley at 15:16, 5/4/2018]