DDE tools update released

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:21, 6/4/2018 |
 
ROOL has released a new update for their toolset, DDE28b. As the name suggests, this is not a major update but incremental tweaks and bug fixes to the tools. Reading through the Changelogs, changes are in !CC, !DDT, !ObjAsm and !ResTest and ddt module has also been updated.
 
This is now the default version for new customers. Existing customers have been sent a zip with the changes to copy over the existing release.
 
In their email to users, ROOL also mention additional bounties for further support for ARM processors.
 
Tools are critical to the survival of any platform so good to see ongoing improvements on DDE.
 
Bounty link
 
 
  Elesar (16:32 7/4/2018)
 
Robert Sprowson Message #124269, posted by Elesar at 16:32, 7/4/2018
Member
Posts: 8 		The update was a nice surprise and shows their commitment to the tool chain.

However, it would be good if DDT was made (much) more useful. All the primitives are there: breakpoints, watchpoints, single stepping, inspecting variables, source code correlation, but it's so clumsy to use having to open the menus each time to access 1 bit of functionality. With some reorganisation it could be made to look like a "standard" debugger with all those things on the view at the same time (because internally the code must be there to do each one) given monitors are much bigger now.
