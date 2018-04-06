  DDE tools update released

ROOL has released a new update for their toolset, DDE28b. As the name suggests, this is not a major update but incremental tweaks and bug fixes to the tools. Reading through the Changelogs, changes are in !CC, !DDT, !ObjAsm and !ResTest and ddt module has also been updated.
This is now the default version for new customers. Existing customers have been sent a zip with the changes to copy over the existing release.
In their email to users, ROOL also mention additional bounties for further support for ARM processors.
Tools are critical to the survival of any platform so good to see ongoing improvements on DDE.
