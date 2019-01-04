log in | register | forums
Article archives
3 key dates for your diary in 2019

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:40, 4/1/2019
 
While you are still in New Year's resolution mode, there are 3 key dates which should be in your diary for 2019. We are very lucky in the RISC OS World to have 3 Shows spread across the country and they diary. They are where all the big announcements are made, and the chance to meet developers and other RISC OS users. It is worth attending at least one (if not all 3).
 
So get these dates in your dairy now....
 
The South-West show takes place on Saturday 16th February, 2019 takes place at a brand new location in Bristol. The show have been moved to make it much easier to reach by public transport.
 
The Wakefield show is on Saturday, 27th April 2019 at it s regular home at Cedar Court Hotel. This is very easy accessible.
 
The London Show has not published an official date yet, but always happens at the end of October. We will report on any details as soon as we receive them.
 
All the shows happen at Hotels, so you can always arrive the night before and meet up with other RISC OS users around the hotel.
 
Are there any other critical dates for you in the RISC OS Calendar?
 
  VincceH (08:55 4/1/2019)
 
Message #124422, posted by VincceH at 08:55, 4/1/2019
VincceH
Lowering the tone since the dawn of time

Posts: 1593
The London Show has not published an official date yet, but always happens at the end of October.
More specifically, it tends to be the weekend the clocks change - which this year does happen to be the last weekend in October. (Sometimes it's the penultimate weekend).

So my money is indeed on 26th October.
