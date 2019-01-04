



3 key dates for your diary in 2019 Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:39, 4/1/2019







So get these dates in your dairy now....



takes place on Saturday 16th February, 2019 takes place at a brand new location in Bristol. The show have been moved to make it much easier to reach by public transport.



is on Saturday, 27th April 2019 at it s regular home at Cedar Court Hotel. This is very easy accessible.



has not published an official date yet, but always happens at the end of October. We will report on any details as soon as we receive them.



All the shows happen at Hotels, so you can always arrive the night before and meet up with other RISC OS users around the hotel.



Are there any other critical dates for you in the RISC OS Calendar?



VinceH Message #124422, posted by VincceH at 08:55, 4/1/2019

Lowering the tone since the dawn of time Lowering the tone since the dawn of time

Posts: 1593 The London Show has not published an official date yet, but always happens at the end of October. More specifically, it tends to be the weekend the clocks change - which this year does happen to be the last weekend in October. (Sometimes it's the penultimate weekend).



So my money is indeed on 26th October. [ Log in to reply ]

