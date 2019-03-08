  2 new Web browsers preview at SW Show





At the South-West Show we were treated to not one but two potential browser developments. Both are still very much 'alpha' stage but developing fast. The really critical feature of both is that they build ontop of



OWB is a port of



The developer was at the show and able to give us more details. This port is not using the latest release of OWB - plans are to experiment with this soon. The plan is also to make use of RISC OS fonts to give a more native feel and much faster scrolling.



The other Browser is called Iris and looks like a more generic port of Webkit. Andrew had some screenshots of it opening multiple tabs and several complex pages (like the Argos shopping page).



We looks forward to being able to beta test both these exciting developments when they are ready for release.



richw (17:09 11/3/2019)

Gavin Wraith Message #124456, posted by Gavin at 14:09, 8/3/2019 Member

Richard Walker

Interesting how two come along at once! It looks like the most popular engines are Blink (inside Chrome, and soon Microsoft Edge), WebKit (inside Apple Safari) and Gecko/Quantum (inside Firefox). So being able to port one of these is extremely useful. I can't other groups being able to pour in enough effort to build comparable engines: even Microsoft have chucked in the towel!

Posts: 35 Interesting how two come along at once! It looks like the most popular engines are Blink (inside Chrome, and soon Microsoft Edge), WebKit (inside Apple Safari) and Gecko/Quantum (inside Firefox). So being able to port one of these is extremely useful. I can't other groups being able to pour in enough effort to build comparable engines: even Microsoft have chucked in the towel!



I'm quite liking the Browse-esque UI on Michael's browser: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D0G7mIwWsAAyVId.jpg:large



Where can we read about the OWB and Iris projects, regardless of RISC OS? I ask because the items I find online look a bit, erm, abandoned!


