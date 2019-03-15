log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- 2 new Web browsers preview at SW Show (News:12)
- Internet integration added to RiscOSM (News:)
- Beebit 0.61 (Games:3)
- Simtec Hydra for sale (eBay) (Gen:1)
- February News (News:1)
- RISC OS interview with Michael Grunditz (News:)
- South-West Show 2019 talks (News:)
- South-West Show 2019 in Pictures (News:)
- South-West Show 2019 Report (News:3)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:14)
Related articles
- 2 new Web browsers preview at SW Show
- February News
- South-West Show 2019 Report
- South-West Show 2019 talks
- South-West Show 2019 in Pictures
- January News
- RISC OS on youtube
- David Pilling Treasure Trove
- December news
- November news
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Internet integration added to RiscOSM
 

Internet integration added to RiscOSM

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:56, 15/3/2019 | ,
 
One of the really exciting developments at the SW show was how software developers are starting to use the new features being added into RISC OS by the bounties. The TCP/IP and TLS developments in particular are allowing far more integration with the Internet.
 

 
Sine Nomine showed off a neat little addition to RiscOSM called Recce. This allows integration with both Flickr and Google Street View from the application. This makes it very easy to see any pictures posted on your maps and also to see the same View you would get from Google. This pops up in a window and you even get a little compass to change the direction of view. Very neat!
 
You can try Recce for free and the software is being sold for 10 pounds - proceeds going towards the TCP/IP bounty.
 
Sine Nomine website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Internet integration added to RiscOSM
  