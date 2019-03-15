



Internet integration added to RiscOSM Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:56, 15/3/2019











Sine Nomine showed off a neat little addition to RiscOSM called Recce. This allows integration with both Flickr and Google Street View from the application. This makes it very easy to see any pictures posted on your maps and also to see the same View you would get from Google. This pops up in a window and you even get a little compass to change the direction of view. Very neat!



You can try Recce for free and the software is being sold for 10 pounds - proceeds going towards the TCP/IP bounty.



