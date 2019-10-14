  What are you looking forward to at RISC OS London Show

The big event of October (the RISC OS London Show in case of doubt) takes place next week. I was looking at the list of exhibitors, and there should be lots of exciting things to look at. This is my list to give you some ideas:-
- Developments of the RISC OS Browsers - we have been teased over the summer with various announcements on ROOL forums.
- Learning more about how University of Cantabria are using RISC OS in education.
- Progress on the RISC OS Laptops from R-Comp.
- Updates on running RISC OS on the RaspberryPi 4.
- Finding out what RISC OS Developments have been up to.
- Asking CJEMicros how they like their new home.
- Discovering Adrian Lees new application
- Updates and general surprises.
- Catching up with old friends.
What are you looking forward to?
|arawnsley (16:20 14/10/2019)
markee174 (08:03 15/10/2019)
arawnsley (18:11 16/10/2019)
micken (19:30 16/10/2019)
Andrew Rawnsley
|Message #124602, posted by arawnsley at 16:20, 14/10/2019
|Weeks of "working til 11pm+" prep! Happy days... (urgle)
Mark Stephens
|Message #124603, posted by markee174 at 08:03, 15/10/2019, in reply to message #124602
|Any 'spoilers' or teasers from R-Comp?
Andrew Rawnsley
|Message #124606, posted by arawnsley at 18:11, 16/10/2019, in reply to message #124603
|Not especially, Mark. This time I've mostly been working on ARMBo(o)k laptops and trying to complete all the orders for collection at show (whilst having some for sale). We'll also be demo-ing LockScreen that launched this summer, and there may be small updates (free) to things like Messenger 8 and so on.
RISC OS Developments is eating a LOT of time, with browsers, software and various projects/ initiatives to sort out. I'll probably forget half of what we're doing when it comes time for theatre talks, just because there so many things going on.
There's just not enough hours to do everything.
Michael Grunditz
|Message #124607, posted by micken at 19:30, 16/10/2019, in reply to message #124606
|A LOT of work... , but I still look forward to the show. I had a great time in Bristol , so expect london show to give me great experience
