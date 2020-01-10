



RISC OS Show West show is next month Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:38, 10/1/2020 | Shows







For the third year, it will be hosted at the



There will be lots to see and do, and people to meet. Richard Brown not only organises the show but also has an excellent supply of sweeties as well!



So if you want to see what the R-Comp laptop really looks like (and see how light it is), find out how well Iris can browse your favourite site, catchup with ROOL on developments, look for some new kit or just chat to developers and other users, it is the place to be.



Will you be there?



Show website



VinceH Message #124697, posted by VincceH at 09:58, 10/1/2020

Posts: 1598 For the third year, it will be hosted at the Arnos Manor Hotel in Bristol. Second year. [ Log in to reply ]

