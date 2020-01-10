log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- What are your RISC OS plans for 2020? (News:18)
- RISC OS Show West show is next month (News:1)
- How likely is it that... (PP:3)
- Geminus (Gen:18)
- ChatCube (Gen:1)
- RComp officially releases ...C OS laptop at London Show (News:9)
- December News round-up (News:)
- USB Mouse with Risc PC (Gen:4)
- RISC OS interview with Pablo Fuentes Saez (News:)
- RISC OS interview with Adrian Lees (News:1)
Related articles
- RISC OS London Show Report 2019
- RISC OS London Show 2019 - Notes from the talks
- RISC OS London Show 2019 - pictures
- RISC OS London Show 2019
- South West Show 2020 date confirmed
- Wakefield Show 2019 Report
- Wakefield show 2019 in pIctures
- Wakefield 2019 Show Preview
- South-West Show 2019 Report
- South-West Show 2019 talks
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: RISC OS Show West show is next month
 

RISC OS Show West show is next month

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:38, 10/1/2020 |
 
It is not too late to make a New Year's Resolution.... And if you have not already planned to attend, then may we recommend make it a trip to the RISC OS South-West Show on Saturday 22nd February.

For the third year, it will be hosted at the Arnos Manor Hotel in Bristol. This is very easy to reach, and you can also stay the night there and meet other RISC OS users.
 
There will be lots to see and do, and people to meet. Richard Brown not only organises the show but also has an excellent supply of sweeties as well!
 
So if you want to see what the R-Comp laptop really looks like (and see how light it is), find out how well Iris can browse your favourite site, catchup with ROOL on developments, look for some new kit or just chat to developers and other users, it is the place to be.
 
Will you be there?
 
Show website
 
  RISC OS Show West show is next month
  VincceH (09:58 10/1/2020)
 
VinceH Message #124697, posted by VincceH at 09:58, 10/1/2020
VincceH
Lowering the tone since the dawn of time

Posts: 1598
For the third year, it will be hosted at the Arnos Manor Hotel in Bristol.
Second year.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: RISC OS Show West show is next month
  