



RIP Jim Nagel - Computer Shopper to Archive Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:42, 26/3/2020 | News



We are all very sad at The Icon Bar to hear that Jim Nagel has died (not related to the current pandemic).



From his Acorn column in Computer Shopper in the 1990s to the editor of Archive magazine, Jim has always been a very important and much loved member of the RISC OS family. He was a regular face at shows and we will miss him tremendously.



Here is the official announcement.



'It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Nagel announces his passing peacefully on Saturday, March 21.



Most RISC OS users will know Jim as the editor of the Archive magazine since 2007, and before that as the author of the Acorn column in the Computer Shopper magazine. Jim has been a well-known figure in the RISC OS community for a long time and a regular exhibitor at RISC OS shows. His humour, dedication and enthusiasm will be sadly missed.



On behalf of Jim's wife Viola, his sons and grandchildren,

Martin Wuerthner'



This is sad news - Jim's dedication to all things RISC OS, with a keen eye particularly to the user's perspective, will be sorely missed.

What desperately sad news. I was always grateful to Jim for kindly including my brother and I's game on the Computer Shopper cover CD back in the summer of 1997. It was such a nice gesture, he left it as a surprise for us. He really helped to fly the flag for RISC OS through the good times and the bad. Rest in peace Jim, and condolences to his family.

Posts: 127 Sorry to hear the sad news. My thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this time.



Jim did a great job keeping Archive going, despite it being a lot of work to produce a print-oriented publication, and each new issue always looked very smart and professional. He always found interesting things to report on and managed to cultivate a regular set of contributors - quite a challenge when the user base is so small.



He was also very generous and open-minded, sending me copies of Archive because I'd done work with Impression files, and was curious about how to get started with Android coming from a RISC OS background. It was a pleasure to converse with him on-and-off over the years. [ Log in to reply ]

