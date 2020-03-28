



What is your current RISC OS setup? (Mark Stephens) Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:30, 28/3/2020 | Opinion, MyComputerSetup







I was quite lucky in that I already had a very nice office all setup at home in our converted garage. I have surrendered this to my daughter, so she can do her Chemistry finals revision, and decamped to a temporary space in the summer house at the end of our garden.







My setup consists of two 27inch LG monitors (both running at 2560x1440). The one one the right is plugged into my Pi3 and can be switched over to provide a second monitor for my 16inch MacBook laptop. This stays shut unless I need to make a Zoom call. Three screens is just too much for me.



My (former) office has an Apple Time Machine which provides wifi (I have power in the summerhouse but no ethernet). I can still access my Titanium (which is still in the office via VNC over wifi.



My Pi3 has a Wifi Hat from Elesar, so it is also connecting to the wifi signal from the summer house. I have balanced it on the corner fo the monitor for the best signal! I have upgraded my SD card to the new RISC OS Direct build. Once I had installed the Wifi drivers, I was able to copy 100s of megs of program and data across the wifi connection without issue (spoiler for a follow-up review on the Elesar Wifi Hat and RISC OS Direct in daily use articles).



So that is my current setup. I still have the space to work, a great view and a nice commute to work....



Other Computer setups



If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.



Mark Stephens Message #124768, posted by markee174 at 09:09, 29/3/2020 Member

Posts: 62 Or post a pix on twitter and post a link.



There is a really nice mimalist setup from at @taynappe at https://twitter.com/taynappe/status/1243868612416491520 [ Log in to reply ]

