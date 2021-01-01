



Book: Acorn - A World in Pixels Posted by Andrew Poole on 09:00, 1/1/2021 | Games, Retro, Acorn



Acorn - A World in Pixels, by idesine publishing, is a new 476 page book about the best the BBC Micro had to offer in games. From Airlift to Zalaga, a huge number of the well known BBC Micro-era games are included with wonderfully designed full-colour pages for each and interviews with some of the programmers behind the games and also the people behind the computers themselves. The book, published on 27 November, 2020, is beautifully presented in hardback form with an Acorn green bookmark attached to the spine and contained within a hard slip cover.



The book starts with a short overview of Acorn and the BBC Micro followed by overviews of some of the bigger publishers of the time including Acornsoft, Superior Software, Micro Power and the 4th Dimension before diving into the games themselves. Many games have a full page spread with a description of the game and screenshots and illustrations. Interspersed between the game pages are interviews with developers, publishers and other prominent names from the era.



Towards the end of the book, there's a selection of interviews and information about the magazines of the time including Acorn User, The Micro User and Electron User as well as some interviews with some of the people who produced the sound and graphics to go with the games.



Finally, there's a quick look at some more recent activity in game development for the BBC Micro with interviews with some developers who have been working on games for the systems in recent years.



If you played games on the BBC Micro or Electron, Acorn - A World in Pixels is bound to bring memories of the time flooding back.



The book is available from the usual book stores and the publisher's website with an RRP of £29.99.



Links

(Publisher's website)



Richard Goodwin Message #125039, posted by rich at 11:41, 1/1/2021

Webmaster

The Icon Bar

Posts: 6807 My copy turned up in December and it's an absolute MONSTER of a book. Great to flick through and find all the games I'd forgotten about. And the Elite coverage, obviously.

________

Cheers,

Rich.

