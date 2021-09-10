Arculator updated to add A4 emulation and more podule support

Andrew Poole Message #125198, posted by andypoole at 11:35, 10/9/2021



Mouse enthusiast

Web

Twitter Mouse enthusiast

Posts: 5555 And yes, it did take me nearly an hour the other day to install DOS and Windows just for that screenshot.

Alan Robertson Message #125199, posted by nytrex at 17:52, 10/9/2021, in reply to message #125198

Member

Posts: 65 And yes, it did take me nearly an hour the other day to install DOS and Windows just for that screenshot. Your sacrifice was worth it. It looks good.

Andrew Rawnsley Message #125200, posted by arawnsley at 10:41, 11/9/2021, in reply to message #125199