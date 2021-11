November News round-up Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:59, 26/11/2021 | News







Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?New release of RPCEmu is available New issue of Drag'n'drop magazine on !Store or from website . We are now into Volume 11New edition of Archive in the post (unless you collected yours from the London Show).Another Iris update for subscribers.Update for RIscOSM. Speed improvements, bug fixes and new image export options in 2.04 Review of Archive magazine. November News round-up svrsig (15:52 26/11/2021)

Chris Hall

Posts: 29 I saw this announcement:



The User Manual for Impression has been updated and is now over 350

pages. This is now available as an A5 perfect bound printed paperback with

coloured illustrations.



The manual covers all three versions of Impression (Style, Publisher,

Impression-X).



The printed User Manual is available for £29, inclusive of post and

packing to UK addresses. Send a cheque for £29 (or £15 if you have

already paid a deposit of £10) to the following address:

C. K. Hall, 3, Rockleaze Court, Sneyd Park, Bristol BS9 1NN.



Purchasers of this print run will receive an exclusive download link for

version 5.13 of the Impression Publisher software which runs under

Aemulor. Copies of the manual should be available for despatch mid

December, i.e. (just) in time for Christmas. [ Log in to reply ]