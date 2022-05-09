



Wakefield Show 2022 takes place this month Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:21, 9/5/2022 | Shows







The Show takes place on Saturday 21st May 2022. It is a month later than usual (so the weather should be even better than previous years). The Show is now in the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford which is easy to reach by road and rail (details on the



The doors open at 10.30pm and entry is a very reasonable 2 pounds for anyone over 12 (children free).



At the time of writing, there are 20 exhibitors signed-up and there will be a



If you are travelling up, there is also a discount on staying at the hotel if you book direct. If you are staying after the show and fancy some, food, drink, conversation, drop an email to markstephens AT idrsolutions DOT COM and I will co-ordinate. First drink will be on me!



We are really looking forward to chance to meet-up again in person. See you there!



Show Website



The Wakefield Show is back this year with a new date and venue.The Show takes place on Saturday 21st May 2022. It is a month later than usual (so the weather should be even better than previous years). The Show is now in the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford which is easy to reach by road and rail (details on the website ).The doors open at 10.30pm and entry is a very reasonable 2 pounds for anyone over 12 (children free).At the time of writing, there are 20 exhibitors signed-up and there will be a theatre show with talks from RISC OS Open, RISC OS Developments, Sine Nominee, R-Comp and CJE.If you are travelling up, there is also a discount on staying at the hotel if you book direct. If you are staying after the show and fancy some, food, drink, conversation, drop an email to markstephens AT idrsolutions DOT COM and I will co-ordinate. First drink will be on me!We are really looking forward to chance to meet-up again in person. See you there! Log in to comment on this article

