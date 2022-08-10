log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- New Venue for the London 2022 Show (News:1)
- WROCC August Meeting Report - AMCOG games (News:)
- WROCC August Meeting - Tony Bartram and AMCOG games (News:)
- July 2022 News Summary (News:2)
- WROCC Newsletters Volume 40:1 (News:)
- Rougol July talk - Desktop... Engine, Paolo Fabio Zaino (News:)
- Paolo Fabio Zaino is talking at Rougol on Monday (News:)
- R-Comp Messenger Pro 9 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC July Meeting Report - Chris Hughes on Impact database (News:)
- 3D Pingu Game from Amcog Games Reviewed (News:)
Related articles
- July 2022 News Summary
- June 2022 News Summary
- Updated RiscFF GUI front end for FFmpeg
- FOURtify your Pi with RISCOSbits
- RISCOSbits teams up with Paypal to offer payments by instalments
- CLFiler demo at WROCC June meeting
- WROCC June Meeting - Stefan Froehling talks about CLFiler
- May 2022 News Summary
- R-Comp releases Messenger Pro 9 for Wakefield Show
- RISC OS Bits at Wakefield
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: RISCOSbits announces their RISC OS rewards scheme
 

RISCOSbits announces their RISC OS rewards scheme

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:49, 10/8/2022 |
 
RISCOSbits have announced their new RISC OS rewards scheme. The idea is to reward loyal RISC OS users by offering them discounts on new RISC OS hardware.

To start with, they are offering anyone who can show they have purchased an Ovation Pro licence a 10% discount on any PiHard systems. We have previously reviewed the PiHard (which is now my main RISC OS machine at work and what I am typing this on).
 
This offer is also open to any existing RISCOSbits customers, who can also claim 10% on anew system.
 
To claim your discount, you should contact RISCOSbits directly.
 
There will be additional special offers. If you are on twitter, watch out for the hashtag #RISC_OS_Rewards
 
RISCOSbits website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: RISCOSbits announces their RISC OS rewards scheme
  