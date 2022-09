London Show 2022 is cancelled Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:31, 15/9/2022 | News







Rougol had planned to run the event (as usual) at St. Giles Hotel which is now closed during the show dates and they have been unable to find a venue.



Hopefully, it will be back at the usual location in 2023.



London Show



Kevin Wells Message #125334, posted by Kevsoft at 14:06, 15/9/2022 Member

Posts: 27 Sad but understaneable [ Log in to reply ]