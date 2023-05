WROCC May talk is on Wednesday with Chris Johns Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:33, 1/5/2023 | talk







The May WROCC talk is on Wednesday 3rd May at 7:45pm. As it is on Zoom, you don't even need to be in Wakefield to attend (I usually tune in from Kent). If you can't attend it, there is usually a Zoom recording to catch-up on afterwards.This month Python supremo Chris Johns will be about how to program RISC OS things with Python, and his new version of the toolbox library. He will also be covering how he ported hyper to work on it.Details of all meeting are on the WROCC website