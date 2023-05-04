



Elesar updates CloudFS to 0.34 Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:41, 4/5/2023







The latest release of CloudFS offers 2 new enhancements....



To be honest, "Now preserves load/execution addresses in a manner compatible with HostFS used with RPCEmu, and more recent versions of LanManFS (2.68) and NFS (3.28) from RISC OS Open" does not mean much to me. But it may well interest you.



However, the second new feature is really exciting for me! The software is now much smarter in selecting which pCloud server to access and will choose the nearest and least busy one available rather than just using a default one. The impact of this is that the software has MUCH faster saving and loading times. I have already updated all my systems.



Elesar suggests around 30% faster. I have found it varies depending on machine and time of day but you could well see more than this on occasions. It certainly has a big impact on day-to-day usage.



To upgrade the software, you just need to rerun the orginal installer and reboot your machine. If you do not have CloudFS and want an easy way to backup and share files, I recommend you check it out....



Elesar website



