The Icon Bar: News and features: May 2023 News Summary
 

May 2023 News Summary

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:50, 26/5/2023 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

StrongED 4.69f13 released
 
AppBasic updated to 3.03
 
AmCog Games have released A-maze-ing is available for download from the PlingStore (price at £9.99). There is a nice video trailer on YouTube
 
Sine Nominee has updated Recce to Version 1.09 adding food hygiene ratings for restaurants, takeaways and other establishments as data sources which can be plotted on a RiscOSM map.
 
RISCOSbits has a ROM update for FAST systems to improve SATA support.
 
Any news for Archive magazine?
 
