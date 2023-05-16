



Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live







Paul grew up with RISC OS at school and his passion project has been making the



He was inspired by jsbeeb (a JavaScript BBC Micro Emulator) and the BBC Micro Games Archive (which allows you to run BBC games online very easily. He is also a fan on the BBC Micro Bot and ARM2bot. So Archimedes.live is an 'Archimedes' version of jsbeeb!



Paul had ported Arculator to WebAssembly so it can run in the browser using the emscripten toolchain. Still a work in progress with things to implement.



Comes with pre-configured snapshots of different Archimedes systems. Added a nice 'fast forward' feature to games snapshots.



A lot of work has gone into performance and making the software feel snappy.



Lots of ideas for future improvements like using WebGL directly rather than SDL.



Software is Open Source and on GitHub.



The talk was very interactive with lots of demonstrations. As usual there was time for plenty of questions afterwards.



