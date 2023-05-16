log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live (News:1)
- Elesar updates CloudFS to 0.34 (News:3)
- Archimedes Live at ROUGOL May meeting (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:12 reviewed (News:)
- PhotoDesk updated to version 3.21 (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:11 reviewed (News:)
- RailPro (Games:2)
- Latest / last Risc OS version for A3010/A3020 (Gen:5)
- Amcog Games 3D Turbo boost reviewed (News:2)
- April 2023 News Summary (News:)
Related articles
- WROCC May talk is on Wednesday with Chris Johns
- Rougol April meeting
- Rougol April meeting will feature Ben Finn
- WROCC April 2023 meeting - Chris Hall talks FAST
- Rougol March 2023 Meeting - Nemo and IFR
- ROUGOL March 2023 meeting with Nemo
- ROUGOL February 2023 meeting
- Rougol January 2023 meeting - RISC OS Developments
- WROCC January 2023 meeting - Andrew Rawnsley
- WROCC December 2022 Meeting - Rob Sprowson
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live
 

Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:47, 16/5/2023 |
 
The May Rougol meeting was a hybrid meeting with Paul Stone talking about Archimedes live.

Paul grew up with RISC OS at school and his passion project has been making the Arculator Archimedes emulator run in the browser. He has been working on this for about a year now.
 
He was inspired by jsbeeb (a JavaScript BBC Micro Emulator) and the BBC Micro Games Archive (which allows you to run BBC games online very easily. He is also a fan on the BBC Micro Bot and ARM2bot. So Archimedes.live is an 'Archimedes' version of jsbeeb!
 
Paul had ported Arculator to WebAssembly so it can run in the browser using the emscripten toolchain. Still a work in progress with things to implement.
 
Comes with pre-configured snapshots of different Archimedes systems. Added a nice 'fast forward' feature to games snapshots.
 
A lot of work has gone into performance and making the software feel snappy.
 
Lots of ideas for future improvements like using WebGL directly rather than SDL.
 
Software is Open Source and on GitHub.
 
The talk was very interactive with lots of demonstrations. As usual there was time for plenty of questions afterwards.
 
Rougol website
 
  Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live
  nunfetishist (10:13 16/5/2023)
 
Rob Kendrick Message #125442, posted by nunfetishist at 10:13, 16/5/2023
nunfetishist
Today's phish is trout a la creme.

Posts: 519 		Link to Arculator in a browser?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live
  