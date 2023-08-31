August 2023 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
MiniTime 1.11 released
Drag N Drop 12i4 released. There is also a subscription offer for Volume 13.
Elesar has its excellent keyboards (with red function keys) back in stock with both Windows and RISC OS variants. I would not recommend typing on anything else....
Gavin Crawford has a new Applet for Ovation Pro to switch into' overwrite typing mode.
Jereon Vermeulen has another free game for you.
Another interesting RISC OS Coding meeting on Zoom (I certainly learnt a lot).
Kevsoft has some interesting tutorials with hints and Tips for using DrWimp.