August 2023 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?MiniTime 1.11 released Drag N Drop 12i4 released . There is also a subscription offer for Volume 13.Elesar has its excellent keyboards (with red function keys) back in stock with both Windows and RISC OS variants. I would not recommend typing on anything else....Gavin Crawford has a new Applet for Ovation Pro to switch into' overwrite typing mode.Jereon Vermeulen has another free game for you Another interesting RISC OS Coding meeting on Zoom (I certainly learnt a lot).Kevsoft has some interesting tutorials with hints and Tips for using DrWimp.