October 2023 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?



Some server issues at TIB - sorry about that.

Steve Fryatt's WROCC talk covered using Linux and RISC OS together. Also gave a behind the scenes tour of how the club magazine is produced.

New eMMC based PiHard from RISCOSbits

No London show but there is an alternative event if you want to meet some other RISC OS enthusiasts.

New version of Prophet from Elesar.

There is a new version of the 'Great British Train timetabling application for RISC OS' called TrainTimes. This is actively being developed so let Kevin have any ideas you have for features!