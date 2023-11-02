  WROCC November 2023 meeting - Andrew Rawnsley

Wakefield's November speaker was Andrew Rawnsley, updating us on developments at R-Comp and RISC OS Developments



Andrew brought along a hat so you could tell when he talking about R-Comp and when RISC OS Developments. He started with his project to replace with 20-year old RISCube with a very cute, neat little box which is about 10 times faster and also half the electrical bill.

Next he had an RK3399 based Orange Pi800 to show us. It looks like a Raspberry Pi400 but has 128 gig of high speed eMMC storage and lots of other goodies. It's yours for 199 pounds or less! Or you can source your own and buy just the software pack.

Version 3.22 version of PhotoDesk released today. Now supports qoi format images. Also a long list of bug fixes and new features. It's a free update to current users and as an upgrade.

(Switching hats) RISC OS Developments has CacheFS which speeds up existing filesystems. Andrew demoed this with displaying and searching the RISC OS User guide which was orders of magnitude faster. Helps to speed up Iris pages with lots of fonts. Support added to !PDF as speeds up PDF files considerably.

(Hat off). Back to R-Comp, The RockyRAID was the next stop on the tour. The demo machine was running eMMC and a RAID drive.

New ROM just released for the PineBook Pro which adds support for sound 😀. Next goal is wifi support.

(Hat on again briefly) Wifi manager is still being developer for general wifi support

R-Comp also has little box to convert wifi to wired.

Next we had the toblerone shaped 4tissimo! which can handle up to 4 SSDs with separate RISC OS and Linux drives.

Final machine demoed was the Hydra running multiple Compute modules. Andrew showed OpenOffice being edited on a RISC OS screen as they can blend together.

As usual time for questions afterwards....

As usual, it was on Zoom with an audience from all over 'greater' Wakefield. Talk was recorded on Zoom if you missed it.

Details on all meetings (and email address to ask for a Zoom link) can be found on the WROCC website

