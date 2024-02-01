



ROOL releases updated Git Beta Posted by Mark Stephens on 05:05, 1/2/2024



Up until now, I have regarded the Git client from ROOL as an exciting development but not really that useful... All that has changed with the latest version!



The killer new new feature is support for pull and push. Previously you could not easily reference your existing repos or export from your system. Now you can!



You also get a selection of useful bug fixes and features including help in the iconbar menu.



Git is still being tested (looks good here) but I am sure ROOL would also be happy to recruit additional testers if you are interested....



