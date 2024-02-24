  South-West Show 2024 Report

Welcome to the 2024 Show report. You can also read about the talks and see the event in pictures. The show was at its now regular venue at The Arnos Manor. It was a cold February day, but no traffic issues on my drive over from Kent. In no particular order...

There was the regular selection of club/community stands with MUG, ROUGOL and SROUG. They had a nice selection of hardware projects and were promoting their club meetings. ROUGOL also has its London Show back for October. Steve Fryatt had updates on his software and some new puzzles ported onto RISC OS.

Drag'n'drop had the latest edition of the magazine available along with their tablet and range of books.

RISCOSbits had their FAST SATA-based machines and a selection of new machines with NVMe running their new Open Source NVMe driver. Their range includes a nice selection of very compact machines right you to a dual-boot RISC OS/Linux powerhouse.

R-Comp also had a selection of nice NVMe based machines (they have their own driver) and the PineBook Pro (now with wifi). There is also a new version of PhotoDesk which adds WebP support.

Amcog games had their new Wizard Lore game on show and you could also pickup their back catalogue. There was also a limited edition of posters based on their games.

If you are interested in games, Rock Soft had some new and improved games for you to see and buy.

Organizer were demoing the latest version of their software (events is a really nice feature).

Chris Hall had his selection of manuals for Impression RISC OS and his hardware projects, including his latest work with the WaveShare board.

ROOL had their usual collection of merchandise to help raise funds. There was an update to DDE, GIT client is now available on the site and they showed wifi support running on a Pi.

ACMS were making some noise with their sound system.

Paolo had a dark theme for his Desktop modernisation project, a VM to run RISC OS software on Linux and Windows and a very impressive Pi Cluster showing a Quantum simulation.

Rob Coleman had brought some of his rarer systems along to demo and had a Communicator and some Torch hardware.

Dynabyte had created some paddles and writing a module to access from RISC OS.

Michael Grunditz had RISC OS running on Genode and his latest OWB browser port.

As usual there was a charity stand with piles of stuff to hunt through for a bargain.

My impressions of the show was that it was busy, lots of exciting hardware and software to see and lots of interesting people to talk to...

Show website