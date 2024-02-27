DDE31d released

ROOL has released another regular, incremental update to the Desktop Development Environment



The latest version lists the following changes (and is a free update if you purchased the DDE in the last 12 months).

Four new compiler warnings to flag common programmer slip ups

Theme sprites for the various apps

ToolboxLib now has veneers for the Tabs and TreeView gadgets

Updates to the DebugLib, remotedb, and TCP/IP libraries

A number of bug fixes to the C compiler, CMHG, and DDT debugger

You can see all the versions of the DDE and changes listed here.