DDE31d released

ROOL has released another regular, incremental update to the Desktop Development Environment
The latest version lists the following changes (and is a free update if you purchased the DDE in the last 12 months).
- Four new compiler warnings to flag common programmer slip ups
- Theme sprites for the various apps
- ToolboxLib now has veneers for the Tabs and TreeView gadgets
- Updates to the DebugLib, remotedb, and TCP/IP libraries
- A number of bug fixes to the C compiler, CMHG, and DDT debugger
You can see all the versions of the DDE and changes listed here.