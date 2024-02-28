log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: Next developer fireside chat
 

Next developer fireside chat

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:42, 28/2/2024 |
 

The next informal Developer Fireside chat is on Saturday night (that fire is still appreciated with this cold weather). Starting time is 7:30pm UK time and the event is on Zoom. Stay as long or as short a time as you like.

This is an informal and friendly forum for anyone with an interest in RISC OS coding. After the recent South-Wrest probably lots of news things to discuss as well!
 
If you want to get some tips or advice on coding RISC OS, this is great place to be. Maybe even bring some questions or code along to ask about or share....
 
As usual, DM Andrew if you need a link.


 
