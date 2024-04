In a last minute change of plan, the April 2024 WROCC meeting now features Chris Hughes.



A 'quiet' but revolutionary change is happening to the way phone systems which will have a huge impact in all of us. Chris Hughes will be explaining what is happening to our phone lines, and the future broadband changes in the UK.

If you cannot make the talk live on Zoom there is usually a youtube video posted soon after to watch.

As usual details on the club website.