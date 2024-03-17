Rougol March 2024 meeting on monday with Bernard Boase

The March 2024 Rougol meeting on Monday 18th March will been the sobering topic of what might happen to your RISC OS collection after you have gone.....

Obviously, given the extreme youth of most active RISC OS users, this is probably not something you have ever considered. But you should make sure others know your wishes and we have an increasing amount of digital data and assets in our lives generally.

Bernard will be leading an open discussion on 'passing on' inspired by the recent thread on Stardot "What happens to your collection when you pass?".

The action which kicks off at 6.30pm in the Duke of Sussex and online at 7.30pm on Zoom (usual link or contact Rougol for one).

As always meeting full details are on the site.