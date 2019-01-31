Some things we noticed this month. What did you see? Bounty updates
RISC OS Blog
reviews Doom.
!Vector now has a free manual (OpenVector) on !Store
Date for London Show
confirmed as Saturday 26th October.
Review of RISC OS hardware option on RISC OS Blog
January News
Bryan Hogan
|Message #124439, posted by helpful at 04:10, 1/2/2019
|Oops, the London Show link is wrong in the article!
http://www.riscoslondonshow.co.uk/
Although surely the bigger news is that the SW Show is almost here, Sat 16th Feb:
http://www.riscos-swshow.co.uk/
[Edited by helpful at 04:13, 1/2/2019]
Mark Stephens
|Message #124440, posted by markee174 at 10:39, 2/2/2019, in reply to message #124439
|Link fixed. Thanks for pointing out.
We did a Q and Q with Richard on the SW Show in January and hoping to have some articles and usual show report in February.
Andrew Rawnsley
|Message #124441, posted by arawnsley at 11:10, 3/2/2019, in reply to message #124440
|Hi Mark. Thanks for the Q&A with Richard about SW Show. Would it be possible to ensure that a SW Show article is now "top article" given we're 2 weeks away, please?
If you need new content, I think I sent you the press release last week?
