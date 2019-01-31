log in | register | forums
January News

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:37, 31/1/2019
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
 
Bounty updates from ROOL
 
RISC OS Blog reviews Doom.
 
!Vector now has a free manual (OpenVector) on !Store
 
Date for London Show confirmed as Saturday 26th October.
 
Review of RISC OS hardware option on RISC OS Blog
 
  helpful (04:10 1/2/2019)
  markee174 (10:39 2/2/2019)
    arawnsley (11:10 3/2/2019)
 
Bryan Hogan Message #124439, posted by helpful at 04:10, 1/2/2019
Member
Posts: 199 		Oops, the London Show link is wrong in the article!

http://www.riscoslondonshow.co.uk/

Although surely the bigger news is that the SW Show is almost here, Sat 16th Feb:

http://www.riscos-swshow.co.uk/


[Edited by helpful at 04:13, 1/2/2019]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Mark Stephens Message #124440, posted by markee174 at 10:39, 2/2/2019, in reply to message #124439
Member
Posts: 39 		Link fixed. Thanks for pointing out.

We did a Q and Q with Richard on the SW Show in January and hoping to have some articles and usual show report in February.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #124441, posted by arawnsley at 11:10, 3/2/2019, in reply to message #124440
R-Comp chap
Posts: 481 		Hi Mark. Thanks for the Q&A with Richard about SW Show. Would it be possible to ensure that a SW Show article is now "top article" given we're 2 weeks away, please?

If you need new content, I think I sent you the press release last week?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

