  CloudFS updated to 0.33

If you have not used CloudFS before, it provide 'dropbox' style functionality for RISC OS using PCloud. You can have a free Cloud storage area of up to 10 gigs (and buy more if you need). The official website offers a client to use this from macOS, Windows, Linux, IOS and Android. The CloudFS software provides a client for RISC OS.
So you can treat the Cloud storage as a shared drive, which RISC OS can access directly. This makes it very easy to share files and have a remote backup of critical files. Or you can just dump stuff in there in an untidy manner like I do!
The improvements in the latest release provide some really nice speed improvements (the previous version was a little lacklustre) and the connection no longer drops if you do not use it for 15 minutes. Previously, you would have to logout and login again to access the drive.
There is also an option to choose whether you want your cloud storage to be on machines inside the EU (and under EU jurisdiction).
If you are existing user, then you can upgrade by just running the Installer program (I can see no reason why you would not want to use the new version).
If you have not tried CloudFS, it is a really neat solution for sharing files between all your systems and having some offsite backups.
CloudFS on Elesar website