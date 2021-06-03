



PiTools reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:52, 3/6/2021 | Reviews







When you run it for the first time, it does a good job of setting itself up on your system and installing itself.







One option on the installation is to alter your CMOS settings. I did not choose this because my machine has a second drive installed so using slightly different settings.



The software is best installed in Apps and provides you with the same features you may have seen on the ARMBook and other R-Comp Pi based systems.







The lock screen function gives you a nice keyboard lockout option to password protect your machine.



The display tab gives you lots of configuration options and adds the very useful Big Mode you may have seen on the ARMBook. If you want to play games, the features for legacy support and additional MDF files may well appeal.



The keyboard option allows you to configure your settings and map different keys to certain tasks. I am a Mac guys so would prefer the options to include more Mac inclusive language (not everyone uses Windows). The options are helpful when accessing my Pi over VNC, especially from a laptop.







The Networking tab makes it easy to setup a remote connection and enable auto-detection. There are some nice features for booting without a network link and connecting later.







You can get a some of the functionality of PiTools with a selection of other programs, but PiTools packs a lot of additional functionality into each section. PiTools offers you a really slick and supported single solution, some nice additional benefits like Big Mode, and lots of extra functionality tucked away under the hood..



R-Comp are also very responsive with questions and feedback and have already released several updates to the software (which are free to existing users). The software can be purchased directly from PlingStore and costs 34.95.



