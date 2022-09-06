log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi (News:1)
- Unboxing the Raspberry Pi 400 (News:3)
- WROCC's September talk will save you a few quid (News:)
- First Impressions of The RISC OS Developments Network stack (News:)
- August 2022 News Summary (News:4)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:3 (News:)
- Not Find This Game In The Steam Library (Games:1)
- Aemulor (Gen:41)
- Geminus (Gen:27)
- Sendiri Store is open (Gen:1)
Related articles
- First Impressions of The RISC OS Developments Network stack
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:3
- Drag'n'Drop 11i4 summer edition reviewed
- WROCC Newsletters Volume 40:1
- R-Comp Messenger Pro 9 reviewed
- 3D Pingu Game from Amcog Games Reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 11i3 edition reviewed
- Archive Volume 25 Issue 6 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 11i2 edition reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi
 

Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:38, 6/9/2022 |
 
One of my favourite features of the Raspberry Pi is the availability of lots of different Operating Systems available for the machine. But you can rapidly end up with a large pile of SD cards on your desk for switching between.

If you want something a little slicker and more integrated, both R-Comp and RISCOSbits also ship software which allows you to boot into RISC OS or Linux with the ability to have a shared file area which you can see from both systems. You cannot have both running at the same time, but it is a very easy to reboot into the other system. I would strongly recommend it as part of the purchase of any new system.
 
RISCOSbits also allow you to purchase their software (called EDOS) as a separate item, and today's task was to have a look at that....
 
You can buy EDOS in several different variations depending on how you want to use it. You can install the software on your existing SD card or get a pre-configured SD card. This is much the safest/easiest route. If you do install EDOS onto an existing SD card, you should back it up first just incase.
 
The version I tried came with an SD card and USB drive. Installation was simply a matter of plugging them in and rebooting. You get a standard RISC OS desktop with an option to boot into Linux (which also has an option to boot into RISC OS). The shared filesystem allows you to see files on both systems, but remember not all filetypes will work on the other system.
 
Overall, dual-booting is a much slicker and more convenient solution and much nicer than a pile of SD cards!
 
RISCOSbits website
 
R-Comp website
 
  Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi
  riscosbits (13:47 6/9/2022)
 
RISCOS Bits Message #125329, posted by riscosbits at 13:47, 6/9/2022
Member
Posts: 21 		...and later this month (just in time for the September news summary, as promised in August), we'll be releasing a new variant of EDOS!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi
  