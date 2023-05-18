



WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:1 reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:03, 18/5/2023







You should now have received the April edition of the club magazine, bringing us back up to date and into a new year.This is a 'extended' edition with 12 pages or news, reviews and general comment. The bulk of the edition is a very detailed and informative write-up of his April talk by Chris Hall. This looks at improvements to RISC OS performance over the years and especially with the new CM4 module and in particular the FAST systems using it from RISCOSbits . If you want to build your own system, he also has lots of advice. Chris has been following the performance of RISC on hardware for many years now on his website (see How Fast ) and he considers all aspects of performance.There is also an excellent article on how to deal with missing Referenced images in Ovation Pro (which is now freely available). Ovation Pro expert Gavin Crawford shows how to solve this and also offers lots of tips for using the software.As usual the magazine also includes contact details, reminder of next months speaker (Chris Johns talks Python) and a round-up of software for you to try.As always, you can find out more about WROCC here Log in to comment on this article

