WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:2 reviewed

The focus of the post-show edition was the recent Wakefield Show. There is a review and lots of pictures. The 40th birthday (it was delicious!) gets its own article and there is a nice update on the Charity stand (an impressive 955.75 raised for Wakefield Hospice). The list of Show Prize winners shows how wide the membership of the club and reach of the show is with people from far afield. One of the exhibitors was from Germany.



On the more technical side, Chris Hall continues his detailed examination of the Compute Module 4, looking at performance and safely overclocking.



Finally there is a nice round-up of new and updated software for you to try in the Software Updates column.



The magazine includes contact details, reminder of next months talk on using RISC OS and MacOS together and a round-up of software for you to try.



As always, you can find out more about WROCC



