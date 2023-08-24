WROCC August Newsletter Volume 41:5 reviewed





This month the magazine is back to 12 pages of varied news, reviews opinions and tutorials in a PDF format so you can read it on anything (it is probably compatible with your fridge).



There is plenty of club content this month. There is a nice appreciation article on Terry Marsh's 28 years of service to WROCC, a look back at how WROCC all began and an appeal for a new Chairman.



Andrew Oyston has an interesting 'What If" article where Acorn might have taken over the world with March....



Chris Hall continues his series on building a system based on the Compute Module 4. An article on Zap covers the use of Modes - you too can use Zap as your default PDF viewer!



The software updates section brings you a selection of free and commercial applications to try.



There is the usual club info and contact details are included along with a teaser for the September talk by Mark Moxon on 6th September (Elite, Elite, and more Elite).



As always, you can find out more about WROCC



