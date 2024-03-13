log in | register | forums
Drag'n'Drop 13i2 edition reviewed
 

Drag'n'Drop 13i2 edition reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:19, 13/3/2024 |
 

The Winter edition of Drag'n'Drop magazine (13i2) was released at the recent South-West Show and emailed to subscribers shortly after. It is now also available to buy on the site.

As usual, the first section is all the latest news and the editors thoughts. As always the news section includes links to downloads and websites which it makes it very easy to visit any items of interest.

There is a bit of a !Draw sub-theme with a long article showing how to create all the text effects seen on the front page.

Programming is always an important part of the magazine, and there is an article on creating menus in the Wimp. There is also a nice SamPlay application which provides a front end to play samples and a tutorial on WaveSynth. Noahs ark also revisits a March 1988 article from Acorn user and makes some updates.

For hardware geeks, the RockPro64 is reviewed.

There is the regulate RiscOz column on programming and a new RISCoffee section looks at changing your 16 bit palette.

Finally there is a nice 'spoiler' for the next edition...

So the TL;DR is probably lots of coding, drawing and programming articles to read!

As always you can buy the magazine with copies of all the programs, although the annotated listings are still very useful for understanding the code.

website


 
